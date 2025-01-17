← Company Directory
Bosch Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Bosch Global Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 8.71M - HUF 10.32M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 7.67MHUF 8.71MHUF 10.32MHUF 10.89M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at Bosch Global to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.37M+ (sometimes HUF 113.66M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bosch Global in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 10,892,196. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Product Designer role in Hungary is HUF 7,671,895.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bosch Global

Related Companies

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources