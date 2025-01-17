← Company Directory
Bosch Global
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Bosch Global Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in China at Bosch Global ranges from CN¥485K to CN¥689K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥551K - CN¥653K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥485KCN¥551KCN¥653KCN¥689K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bosch Global in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥688,752. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Management Consultant role in China is CN¥485,121.

