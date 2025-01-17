← Company Directory
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 515K - TRY 606K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 480KTRY 515KTRY 606KTRY 669K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Bosch Global sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 669,108. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Information Technologist (IT) role is TRY 480,385.

