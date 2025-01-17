← Company Directory
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 112K - SGD 135K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 104KSGD 112KSGD 135KSGD 143K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Bosch Global in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 142,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 104,473.

