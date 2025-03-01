Solution Architect compensation in United States at Booz Allen Hamilton ranges from $120K per year for Solution Architect to $168K per year for Senior Lead Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booz Allen Hamilton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Solution Architect
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Staff Solution Architect
$140K
$140K
$0
$0
Lead Solution Architect
$151K
$151K
$0
$0
Senior Lead Solution Architect
$168K
$168K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title