Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • DevOps Engineer

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Booz Allen Hamilton DevOps Engineer Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

DevOps Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Booz Allen Hamilton ranges from $125K per year for Staff Engineer to $141K per year for Lead Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booz Allen Hamilton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Engineer
$125K
$124K
$0
$667
Lead Engineer
$141K
$141K
$0
$0
Senior Lead Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at Booz Allen Hamilton?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Booz Allen Hamilton for the DevOps Engineer role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $130,000.

Other Resources