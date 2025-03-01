All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Booz Allen Hamilton ranges from $116K per year for Project Manager to $159K per year for Senior Lead Project Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booz Allen Hamilton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Project Manager
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Staff Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Project Manager
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
Senior Lead Project Manager
$159K
$159K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
