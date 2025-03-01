All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Booz Allen Hamilton ranges from $96.7K per year for Data Scientist to $166K per year for Senior Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booz Allen Hamilton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$96.7K
$96.7K
$0
$0
Staff Data Scientist
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$140K
$140K
$0
$53
Senior Lead Data Scientist
$166K
$164K
$714
$1.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
