Boost enables companies in any industry to offer digital insurance products to their customers through a fully embedded experience within their own front-end environments. Boost's insurance-as-a-service infrastructure platform unlocks the $700 billion insurance market through a simple API integration to create a new source of meaningful recurring revenue. Boost’s platform helps leading insurtechs and embedded channel partners easily build and manage their insurance businesses by packaging the necessary operational, compliance, and capital components into one turnkey solution. Boost is a fully licensed insurance managing general agency and its programs are 100% backed by 'A'-rated insurers and global reinsurance companies.