← Company Directory
Boost
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Boost that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Boost enables companies in any industry to offer digital insurance products to their customers through a fully embedded experience within their own front-end environments. Boost's insurance-as-a-service infrastructure platform unlocks the $700 billion insurance market through a simple API integration to create a new source of meaningful recurring revenue. Boost’s platform helps leading insurtechs and embedded channel partners easily build and manage their insurance businesses by packaging the necessary operational, compliance, and capital components into one turnkey solution. Boost is a fully licensed insurance managing general agency and its programs are 100% backed by 'A'-rated insurers and global reinsurance companies.

    boostinsurance.io
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Boost

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources