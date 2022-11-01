← Company Directory
Boomi
Boomi Salaries

Boomi's salary ranges from $115,770 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $395,513 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Boomi. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Product Manager
Median $189K
Financial Analyst
$143K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$216K
Marketing
$159K
Program Manager
$396K
Project Manager
$116K
Recruiter
$194K
Sales
$144K
Solution Architect
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Boomi is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $395,513. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boomi is $174,100.

