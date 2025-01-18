← Company Directory
Booking Holdings
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

Booking Holdings Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in India package at Booking Holdings totals ₹4.88M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booking Holdings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Booking Holdings
Data Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.88M
Level
2
Base
₹4.27M
Stock (/yr)
₹610K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Booking Holdings?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Booking Holdings, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Booking Holdings in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,917,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Booking Holdings for the Data Engineer role in India is ₹4,645,956.

