Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Booking Holdings ranges from $₹4.64M per year to $₹9.51M. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹6.26M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Booking Holdings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹6.39M
₹4.8M
₹1.14M
₹450K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal Solution Architect
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Booking Holdings, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
