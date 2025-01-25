← Company Directory
Bolt
Bolt Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Georgia at Bolt ranges from GEL 18.1K to GEL 25.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 19.4K - GEL 22.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 18.1KGEL 19.4KGEL 22.8KGEL 25.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Bolt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Bolt in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 25,202. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bolt for the Data Analyst role in Georgia is GEL 18,094.

