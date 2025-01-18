Bolt (EU) Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Tallinn Metropolitan Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Tallinn Metropolitan Area at Bolt (EU) ranges from €85.8K per year for L4 to €95.1K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Tallinn Metropolitan Area package totals €89.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bolt (EU)'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) € -- € -- € -- € -- L4 Middle Software Engineer €85.8K €65.4K €20.3K €0 L5 Senior Software Engineer €95.1K €87.2K €7.9K €0 L6 Principal Architect € -- € -- € -- € --

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Bolt (EU), Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

