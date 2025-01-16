← Company Directory
Bolt (EU)
  Salaries
  Data Analyst

  All Data Analyst Salaries

Bolt (EU) Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in Estonia at Bolt (EU) totals €40.1K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Estonia package totals €44.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bolt (EU)'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
€40.1K
€37.9K
€2.2K
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L6
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bolt (EU), Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Bolt (EU) in Estonia sits at a yearly total compensation of €53,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bolt (EU) for the Data Analyst role in Estonia is €44,405.

