Bold
  Salaries
  UX Researcher

  All UX Researcher Salaries

Bold UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Armenia at Bold ranges from AMD 8.71M to AMD 11.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bold's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 9.33M - AMD 11.28M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 8.71MAMD 9.33MAMD 11.28MAMD 11.89M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bold?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Bold in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 11,891,002. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bold for the UX Researcher role in Armenia is AMD 8,713,234.

