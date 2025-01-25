← Company Directory
Bold Commerce
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Bold Commerce Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Bold Commerce totals CA$110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bold Commerce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bold Commerce
Intermediate Product Manager
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Total per year
CA$110K
Level
L2
Base
CA$110K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Bold Commerce?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.5K+ (sometimes CA$425K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bold Commerce in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$126,512. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bold Commerce for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$110,471.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bold Commerce

Related Companies

  • BlueDot
  • Checkfront
  • Trulioo
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources