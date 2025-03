Bokksu is a D2C company founded by Danny Taing in 2015. It delivers authentic Japanese food and lifestyle products worldwide. With partnerships with traditional makers in Japan, Bokksu offers a snack subscription service, curated market of premium lifestyle goods, and an online Asian grocery store. The company focuses on sharing the stories behind its products and supports the artistry of those who make them. Bokksu is LGBTQ+ and AAPI-owned.