Solution Architect compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $125K per year for L2 to $159K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 $125K $123K $0 $1.7K L3 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 $159K $154K $0 $5.4K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

