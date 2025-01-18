Systems Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Boeing ranges from $112K per year for L2 to $168K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$112K
$109K
$0
$3.4K
L3
$132K
$129K
$0
$2.9K
L4
$168K
$158K
$0
$10.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***