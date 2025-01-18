Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in St. Louis Area at Boeing ranges from $92.7K per year for L1 to $101K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in St. Louis Area package totals $91.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$92.7K
$82.7K
$3.1K
$6.9K
L2
$101K
$98.7K
$1.3K
$1K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
