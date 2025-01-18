Boeing Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in St. Louis Area

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in St. Louis Area at Boeing ranges from $92.7K per year for L1 to $101K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in St. Louis Area package totals $91.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $92.7K $82.7K $3.1K $6.9K L2 Software Engineer II $101K $98.7K $1.3K $1K L3 Senior Software Engineer I $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Senior Software Engineer II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 5 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

