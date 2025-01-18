Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Boeing ranges from $111K per year for L1 to $151K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$111K
$100K
$0
$10.9K
L2
$92.3K
$90.7K
$0
$1.5K
L3
$132K
$128K
$1.1K
$3.5K
L4
$151K
$144K
$0
$6.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
