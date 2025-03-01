← Company Directory
Boeing
  • Salaries
  • Engineering Manager

  • All Engineering Manager Salaries

Boeing Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Boeing totals $185K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Boeing
Engineering Manager
Everett, WA
Total per year
$185K
Level
K
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
11 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Boeing?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Engineering Manager at Boeing in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $216,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boeing for the Engineering Manager role in United States is $181,500.

Other Resources