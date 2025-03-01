All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $107K per year for L2 to $194K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$107K
$103K
$818
$3.3K
L3
$124K
$119K
$0
$4.7K
L4
$154K
$145K
$556
$8.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
