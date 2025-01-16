← Company Directory
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at Boehringer Ingelheim totals €109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boehringer Ingelheim's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Boehringer Ingelheim
Data Scientist
Frankfurt, HE, Germany
Total per year
€109K
Level
Senior
Base
€93.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€15.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Boehringer Ingelheim?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €125,363. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boehringer Ingelheim for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €108,265.

