Boast
Boast Salaries

Boast's salary ranges from $104,076 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the low-end to $183,413 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Boast. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$183K
Software Engineering Manager
$104K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Boast is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boast is $143,744.

