← Company Directory
BNY
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BNY Salaries

BNY's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $437,800 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BNY. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$72.3K
Business Analyst
$69.7K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Business Development
$326K
Data Scientist
$114K
Financial Analyst
$438K
Information Technologist (IT)
$86.6K
Product Designer
$132K
Product Manager
$259K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BNY is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $437,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNY is $114,425.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BNY

Related Companies

  • Google
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources