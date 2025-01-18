Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at BNY Mellon ranges from $107K per year for E to $173K per year for L. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNY Mellon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E
$107K
$103K
$0
$4K
F
$116K
$109K
$0
$6.5K
G
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
H
$145K
$138K
$0
$7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
