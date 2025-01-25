← Company Directory
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Chile at BNP Paribas ranges from CLP 29.24M to CLP 42.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 33.57M - CLP 38.26M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 29.24MCLP 33.57MCLP 38.26MCLP 42.59M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BNP Paribas?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at BNP Paribas in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 42,593,529. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Program Manager role in Chile is CLP 29,237,931.

Other Resources