BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Investment Banker Salaries

The median Investment Banker compensation in Australia package at BNP Paribas totals A$386K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
BNP Paribas
Investment Banker
New York, NY
Total per year
A$386K
Level
Vice President
Base
A$305K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$80.9K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at BNP Paribas?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at BNP Paribas in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$108,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Investment Banker role in Australia is A$108,693.

