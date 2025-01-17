← Company Directory
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Financial Analyst Salaries in Lisbon Metro Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€15.7K - €19K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€14.5K€15.7K€19K€20.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at BNP Paribas in Lisbon Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €20,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Financial Analyst role in Lisbon Metro Area is €14,482.

