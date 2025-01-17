← Company Directory
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Data Scientist Salaries in Portugal

The median Data Scientist compensation in Portugal package at BNP Paribas totals €25.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
BNP Paribas
Data Scientist
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€25.6K
Level
L1
Base
€25.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at BNP Paribas?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BNP Paribas in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €65,897. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Data Scientist role in Portugal is €25,621.

Other Resources