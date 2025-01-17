← Company Directory
BMW
BMW Software Engineer Salaries in Munich Metro Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Munich Metro Region package at BMW totals €88K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
BMW
Data Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€88K
Level
IG11A
Base
€88K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at BMW?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BMW in Munich Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €114,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMW for the Software Engineer role in Munich Metro Region is €81,787.

Other Resources