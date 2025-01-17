All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in Canada at BMO Financial Group totals CA$87.8K per year for Project Manager I. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$96.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMO Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Project Manager I
CA$87.8K
CA$84.7K
CA$769.4
CA$2.3K
Project Manager II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Project Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
