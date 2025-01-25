← Company Directory
BMC
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

BMC Civil Engineer Salaries

The average Civil Engineer total compensation in Egypt at BMC ranges from EGP 83.5K to EGP 119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 94.5K - EGP 108K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 83.5KEGP 94.5KEGP 108KEGP 119K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BMC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at BMC in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 118,648. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BMC for the Civil Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 83,456.

