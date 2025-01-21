← Company Directory
BluWave-ai
BluWave-ai Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Canada at BluWave-ai ranges from CA$70.5K to CA$98.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BluWave-ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$76.3K - CA$88.7K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$70.5KCA$76.3KCA$88.7KCA$98.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BluWave-ai?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BluWave-ai in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$98,659. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BluWave-ai for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$70,470.

Other Resources