Bluesky
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Bluesky Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in South Africa at Bluesky ranges from ZAR 357K to ZAR 499K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bluesky's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 387K - ZAR 469K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 357KZAR 387KZAR 469KZAR 499K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bluesky?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bluesky in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 499,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bluesky for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 357,358.

