BlueOptima
BlueOptima Salaries

BlueOptima's salary ranges from $47,176 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $48,500 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueOptima. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$48.5K
Software Engineer
$47.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueOptima is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $48,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueOptima is $47,838.

