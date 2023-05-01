Bluegrass Integrated Communications is a company that provides a range of services to businesses, including direct marketing, fulfillment, fundraising, interactive, and transactional services. The company has been in operation for over 40 years and has evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients. With a team of over 100 members, the company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and creating partnerships with its clients. The company is open to change and stays on top of the latest trends to fill multiple needs for a single business all under one roof.