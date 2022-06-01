← Company Directory
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Salaries

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina's salary ranges from $97,485 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $311,640 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Data Scientist
Median $97.5K
Software Engineer
Median $115K
Product Designer
$97.5K

Venture Capitalist
$312K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $311,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is $106,250.

