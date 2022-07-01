← Company Directory
Blueboard
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Blueboard that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Blueboard is the employee rewards and recognition platform for the modern workplace. Blueboard enables companies to reward top employees with memorable, personal and shareable experiences. Experiences as rewards not only provide a more meaningful avenue for employee recognition, but also create a lasting impact on your top engagement metrics (like increased employee motivation and retention rates, and providing a more positive company culture).Experiences range from local adventures like learning to surf or DJ, taking guitar or an aerobatic flight lesson, to luxury incentive travel escapes.Blueboard is currently working with innovative brands like Zendesk, Pinterest, Lyft, Otis Elevators, Edmunds, Chick-fil-A and hundreds more.

    blueboard.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Blueboard

    Related Companies

    • InvestCloud
    • MedeAnalytics
    • Unbabel
    • ValueMomentum
    • Turnberry Solutions
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources