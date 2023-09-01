← Company Directory
Bluebeam
Bluebeam Salaries

Bluebeam's salary ranges from $158,318 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $308,450 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bluebeam. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$158K
Technical Program Manager
$308K
The highest paying role reported at Bluebeam is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bluebeam is $233,384.

