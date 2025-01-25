← Company Directory
Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Blue Shield of California totals $149K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Shield of California's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blue Shield of California
Site Reliability Engineer
El Dorado Hills, CA
Total per year
$149K
Level
Consultant
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Blue Shield of California?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Blue Shield of California in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Shield of California for the Software Engineer role in United States is $141,000.

