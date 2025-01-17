Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Blue Origin ranges from $100K per year for L1 to $191K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$100K
$99.1K
$0
$1.1K
L2
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
L3
$139K
$138K
$545
$284
L4
$191K
$180K
$0
$11.1K
