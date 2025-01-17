All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Blue Origin ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $211K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Origin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
L2
$123K
$122K
$1.3K
$156
L3
$161K
$161K
$0
$0
L4
$211K
$203K
$3K
$5K
