Blue Ocean Robotics
Blue Ocean Robotics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Denmark at Blue Ocean Robotics ranges from DKK 518K to DKK 751K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Ocean Robotics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 587K - DKK 682K
Denmark
DKK 518KDKK 587KDKK 682KDKK 751K
What are the career levels at Blue Ocean Robotics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Blue Ocean Robotics in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 751,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Ocean Robotics for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 517,661.

