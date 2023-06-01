← Company Directory
Blue Matter
    Blue Matter is a management consulting firm that works with life sciences clients to address business issues across the company and product value chain. They provide strategic insights to bio-pharmaceutical industry leaders and focus on placing the client business issue at the center of every engagement. Their team includes experienced strategy consultants with significant professional and educational experience relevant to the life science industry. They value personal and professional growth and are actively looking for qualified new team members.

    https://bluematterconsulting.com
    2012
    126
    $10M-$50M
