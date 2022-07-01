Company Directory
Blue Horseshoe
    At the intersection of data, processes, and people, Blue Horseshoe, part of Accenture, empowers business transformation where it counts most. We help companies define and plan their enterprise strategy, connect and collaborate with business applications, and optimize and execute supply chain operations. Disrupt your industry. Increase stakeholder value. Make data-driven decisions.In September 2021, Blue Horseshoe announced that it has been acquired by Accenture. Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 500,000+ people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

    http://www.bhsolutions.com
    2001
    420
    $50M-$100M
