Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota ranges from $150K to $218K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation $172K - $196K United States Common Range Possible Range $150K $172K $196K $218K Common Range Possible Range

