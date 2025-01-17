← Company Directory
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in United States at Bloomberg ranges from $110K to $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bloomberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$125K - $142K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$110K$125K$142K$157K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Bloomberg, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Bloomberg in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $156,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloomberg for the Graphic Designer role in United States is $110,390.

